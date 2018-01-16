Weather News

Just after midnight, Mt Pleasant’s First Responders worked a one-vehicle in the median on its side at the 169-mile marker on I-30 Eastbound. The passenger’s door was open. Another vehicle went into the ditch on Bill Ratcliff and FM 127 Monticello Road. That was 12:14 am. At 12:52 a car struck an 18-wheeler and wrecked out on I-30 at the 171-mile marker east of Mt Pleasant. Before 3:00 am an 18-wheeler slid into the ditch. Just after 4:00 170-mile marker westbound I-30. An 18-wheeler jackknifed and a woman and passenger were complaining of neck injuries. That was around FM 1893 at the north service road.

At 6:32 Tuesday morning an 18-wheeler was blocking the Interstate at the 153 eastbound. I-30 is closed at that location.

There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today for

Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest and Southern Arkansas, much of East Texas, and portions of Northwest Arkansas.

A Wind Chill Advisory is starting again at 8:00 pm Tuesday through 10:00 am Wednesday for the entire Four-State Region.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon today for

much of Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest

Louisiana.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 am for extreme

Southeast Oklahoma, and adjacent sections of Northeast Texas and

Southwest Arkansas.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Deep East

Texas and much of North Louisiana along and south of Interstate

20 from until 6:00 pm Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, you should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. You can call 511 for the latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills or what it feels. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if you do not take precautions. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.