Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For March 19-25, 2017
Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 82 – From US 259 to SH 8, repairing concrete pavement. Various lane closures.
Cass County
SH 77 – From FM 251 to FM 1841 in Atlanta, widening the highway.
Harrison County
IH 20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
US 59 – At Loop 390, reconstructing intersection for concrete pavement. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.
US 59 – From FM 1186 to Panola County Line, replacing guardrail on bridges.
Marion County
US 59 – At railroad overpass north of SH 49, repairing concrete approaches. Traffic restricted to one lane each direction.
SH 43 – At Big Cypress Creek, replacing steel grating on the bridge. All limited to one lane that is controlled by traffic signal.
Morris County
IH 30 – From Titus County Line to Bowie County Line, repairing pavement and installing new guard rails. Various lane closures.
Panola County
SH 149 – at SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
FM 123 – from US 79 to Louisiana State Line, repairing pavement and resurfacing. Various lane closures.
Titus County
US 271 – From I-30 to SH 49, repairing concrete pavement. Multiple closures.
Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.