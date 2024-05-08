Day 13 Sees Stormy

Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday and recounted for jurors the lead-up to meeting Donald Trump and a 2006 sexual encounter she had. The former president denies the encounter took place. The alleged sexual encounter and the $130,000 she received to keep silent about it during the 2016 presidential election are at the heart of the charges against the former president. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was called to the witness stand by mid-morning following testimony from a Penguin Random House executive.