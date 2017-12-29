Weekly Roadwork Report

Mount Pleasant News News
Clint Cooper

TxDOT Atlanta District
For Jan. 1-6, 2018

Note: Winter weather mix is predicted for the area this week. Slow down and drive to conditions. For latest highway condition reports log on to www.DriveTexas.org.

Bowie County
US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.
US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.
FM 1297 – From FM 2878 to FM 559, widening the highway.

Harrison County
I-20 Westbound – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
I-20 – From FM 31 to 0.5 mile west of US 80, repairing pavement. Various lane closures, expect delays.
FM 1997 – In front of ETBU, adding a sidewalk.
FM 2625 – From SH 43 to 0.5 mile west, constructing mine haul road overpass.

Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Titus County
US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County
SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.

Related Posts

What’s trending?

Clint Cooper

Local Teams Advance in Playoffs Plus Rangers Sweep Tigers

Eric Kaufman

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 19)

Clint Cooper