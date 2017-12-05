What’s Trending?

• The Republican Party is backing the embattled Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama. The RNC will resume funding his campaign after President Trump endorsed Roy Moore. The election is a week from today.



• The Democrat’s Congressman John Conyers, 88, was recently hospitalized for a stress-related illness. He is expected to announce his plans for retirement this morning. The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation on him last week after he said his office had resolved a sexual harassment.



• Today in a major case the Supreme Court as they face wedding cakes and religious beliefs. They take up Masterpiece Cakeshop v Colorado Civil Rights Commission.



• Southern California fire moves a football field a second spreading from 50 acres to tens of thousands. The blaze is still out of control and structures are threatened throughout the fire area in Ventura County. They were trying to save the Ventura High School this morning.



• Unfortunately, Southern California’s wet season has started out dry, and no rain is in sight. Firefighters need the relief.