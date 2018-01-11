What’s Trending?

Iran says it will escalate its nuclear program faster than ever if the U.S. backs out of its 2015 deal.
Wal-Mart boosts the minimum wage to $11 and hands out bonuses up to $1,000 for hourly workers for its U.S. employees.
A Baltimore hospital said it was investigating Wednesday after a video was posted online showing an apparently incapacitated woman put out in the cold in a wheelchair at a bus stop. All she had on was a hospital gown.
Much colder today as strong cold front moves through later this morning. Winds up to 40 mph and possibly some snow this evening. The snow chance is highest from northwest parts of the Metroplex to the Red River.