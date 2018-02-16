What’s Trending?

• The big hit this weekend is “Black Panther.” North Texas movie theaters packed last night.

• Several schools across North Texas are responding to threatening comments and postings by students. Officials arrested some. They detained another student. Kaufman ISD schools will have increased police presence. It comes after threats circulated on social media. Police arrested students at Flower Mound Marcus, Plano West, South Garland high schools for guns on campus.

• Romney makes it official. He is running for the Utah Senate seat. Mitt is one of the GOP’s most outspoken Trump critics.



• The cold air arrives during the hour of seven this morning. Expect it to be about 30 degrees colder than yesterday.