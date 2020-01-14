2020 Lights of Life Campaign Honorees

By Meredith Caddell

Every year, the Lights of Life Campaign Committee selects an individual, couple or business that has shown exceptional service, commitment and passion for Hopkins County and specifically for their support of the hospital. That tradition continues with the couple selected as the 2019-2020 Campaign Honorees-Roger & Dee Elliott

The Elliotts grew up in Grayson County in North Texas and married in 1960 and have always worked together toward goals and objectives. They moved to Sulphur Springs from Tulsa, Okla. where Roger was State Sales Manager for a major international corporation.

Elliott Office Equipment was started in 1968 and later added Copy Products, Inc. , and CPI Imaging, becoming a National Leader in the copier industry with locations across Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. In 2010, Access Eforms -an international hospital software company, was added to the family enterprises.

Roger and Dee became active in the growing community of Sulphur Springs leading in Boy Scouts of America for 26 years , Community Bible Study and Chicks for Charity and many other civic organizations. They were one of the founders of the Shannon Oaks Church and remain in leadership today mentoring young adults.

They were instrumental in the revitalization of the Sulphur Springs Airport , Roger served as Chairman of the first airport board that was recognized as the Best

Airport of the Year in Texas in 2003. Roger has served on the Alliance Bank Board for 30 years, as well as many national, regional and state boards.

In 1997, the Hospital board decided to initiate a community involvement committee with Roger as Chairman. After meeting the directives of the board, the committee was directed to pursue the possibility of forming the independent Hospital Foundation. With the advice from the Baylor Foundation and many months of diligent work and development policy to meet state requirements, the Foundation was approved as a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

One of the desires of the board was to eventually establish an endowment to fund healthcare related needs of the community for generations to come. The Elliotts are proud to be a part of the Gala each year as it has provided funds for the endowment and our local hospital.

This couple has dedicated their lives to serving others and we are so thankful for their support of the Health Care Foundation, our local hospital and this amazing community. On behalf of the 2020 Gala Chairs- Dr. David & Pam Black and the Lights of Life Campaign Committee…Roger & Dee… THANK YOU!