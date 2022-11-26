Hopkins County Health Impact Summary

Agri-Life Extension

Johanna Hicks

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, jshicks@ag.tamu.edu

It is the second program impact summary that Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension provides.

Relevance

According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211. Nineteen percent of children live in poverty, and an average of 21% of youth ages 6-19 are overweight.

Additionally, approximately 24% achieve one hour or less of moderate physical activity; an average of 45% consume less than one serving of fruit per day, and 50% consume less than one serving of vegetables per day. Other factors that can be a detriment to youth health and wellness include:

adult obesity (32% of Hopkins County population)

adult smoking (20%)

uninsured (24%)

Response

The Community Health/Wellness Alliance and Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers identified the need to continue addressing childhood health in nutrition, physical activity, and well-being. Sulphur Springs and Cumby ISDs partnered to accomplish the report for their 2022 summer day camp program. The target audience was students in grades 1-5. Collaborators in the effort were:

Department of State Health Services (session on water/sun safety)

United Healthcare (session on dental care)

Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center (sessions on stranger danger)

Barbara Bush Primary Campus (facilities for sessions)

League Street Church of Christ (facilities for the hands-on cooking sessions)

Cumby School campus (facilities for sessions)

Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers

Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador

Results

A total of nine sessions were provided, including a 2 ½ hour hands-on cooking session for Sulphur Springs students. Sessions included: physical activity at each session, the “Color Me Healthy” curriculum, nutrition, the importance of breakfast, MyPlate, sun safety, water safety, stranger danger, and the hands-on cooking session included reading and following a recipe, food safety, hand hygiene, and kitchen safety. In addition, they distributed the incentive items to reinforce the information learned: MyPlate plates, exercise bands, MyPlate flying discs, sports bottles, aprons, and more.

In a retrospective, they distributed an 11-question post-survey to two Sulphur Springs classes (30 returned) and a 14-question post-survey to two Cumby classes, with 20 returned. Surveys included multiple choice, true or false questions and intent to adopt practices learned during the sessions. Students indicated learning:

100% (50/50) were able to identify dairy products from a list

100% (50/50) were able to locate the recommended number of minutes of physical activity

100% (50/50) were able to locate the best beverage for hot days

90% (45/50) were able to determine what to do in the event of severe weather

88% (44/50) were able to locate sedentary behavior vs. physical activity

88% (44/50) were able to identify foods in the protein group

Intent to adopt practices:

100% (50/50) indicated that they would drink more water and fewer sweetened beverages

96% (48/50) indicated that they plan to eat breakfast every morning

88% (44/50) indicated that they plan to eat more fruits & vegetables

I know statistics can be boring, but they certainly help tell the story about the impact of these programs! Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is about education and helping people have better lives. Thank the two schools for allowing me to be part of their very successful summer camp program!

Closing Thought

A year is 365 opportunities for something great to happen!