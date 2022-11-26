Hopkins County Health Impact Summary

Agri-Life Extension
Johanna Hicks
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, jshicks@ag.tamu.edu
It is the second program impact summary that Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension provides.
Relevance
According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211. Nineteen percent of children live in poverty, and an average of 21% of youth ages 6-19 are overweight.
Additionally, approximately 24% achieve one hour or less of moderate physical activity; an average of 45% consume less than one serving of fruit per day, and 50% consume less than one serving of vegetables per day. Other factors that can be a detriment to youth health and wellness include:
- adult obesity (32% of Hopkins County population)
- adult smoking (20%)
- uninsured (24%)
Response
The Community Health/Wellness Alliance and Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers identified the need to continue addressing childhood health in nutrition, physical activity, and well-being. Sulphur Springs and Cumby ISDs partnered to accomplish the report for their 2022 summer day camp program. The target audience was students in grades 1-5. Collaborators in the effort were:
- Department of State Health Services (session on water/sun safety)
- United Healthcare (session on dental care)
- Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center (sessions on stranger danger)
- Barbara Bush Primary Campus (facilities for sessions)
- League Street Church of Christ (facilities for the hands-on cooking sessions)
- Cumby School campus (facilities for sessions)
- Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers
- Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador
Results
A total of nine sessions were provided, including a 2 ½ hour hands-on cooking session for Sulphur Springs students. Sessions included: physical activity at each session, the “Color Me Healthy” curriculum, nutrition, the importance of breakfast, MyPlate, sun safety, water safety, stranger danger, and the hands-on cooking session included reading and following a recipe, food safety, hand hygiene, and kitchen safety. In addition, they distributed the incentive items to reinforce the information learned: MyPlate plates, exercise bands, MyPlate flying discs, sports bottles, aprons, and more.
In a retrospective, they distributed an 11-question post-survey to two Sulphur Springs classes (30 returned) and a 14-question post-survey to two Cumby classes, with 20 returned. Surveys included multiple choice, true or false questions and intent to adopt practices learned during the sessions. Students indicated learning:
- 100% (50/50) were able to identify dairy products from a list
- 100% (50/50) were able to locate the recommended number of minutes of physical activity
- 100% (50/50) were able to locate the best beverage for hot days
- 90% (45/50) were able to determine what to do in the event of severe weather
- 88% (44/50) were able to locate sedentary behavior vs. physical activity
- 88% (44/50) were able to identify foods in the protein group
Intent to adopt practices:
- 100% (50/50) indicated that they would drink more water and fewer sweetened beverages
- 96% (48/50) indicated that they plan to eat breakfast every morning
- 88% (44/50) indicated that they plan to eat more fruits & vegetables
I know statistics can be boring, but they certainly help tell the story about the impact of these programs! Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is about education and helping people have better lives. Thank the two schools for allowing me to be part of their very successful summer camp program!
Closing Thought
A year is 365 opportunities for something great to happen!