Hunt Count Sheriff’s Department Earn ” CART” Certification

From Hunt County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release – December 28, 2022
On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the 3rd CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years with numerous children found and returned home.
On June 3, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with surrounding law enforcement agencies participated in a child abduction mock exercise at the Hunt County fairgrounds. Representatives with the Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program, the Fox Valley Technical College, AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Program observed the mock exercise.
Due to the participation, preparation and professionalism of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Northeast Texas CART and multiple other surrounding law enforcement agencies, Northeast Texas CART has been certified and will be presented an official certificate sometime in February 2023.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones expresses his appreciation to Lt. Roger Seals, the director for CART Hunt County for the tireless hours he has spent working with CART to lead law enforcement when a person goes missing in our county and to the Northeast Texas CART trained volunteers. CART trained volunteers saved Hunt County over $55,000.00 in 2022. Sheriff Jones said, “we are looking forward to our continued work relationship with Northeast Texas CART and their volunteers. This group is greatly appreciated by me and the citizens of Hunt County. Congratulations to everyone who helped make this possible.
