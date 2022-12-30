Hunt Count Sheriff’s Department Earn ” CART” Certification

Press Release​ – December 28, 2022

On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the 3rd CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years with numerous children found and returned home.

On June 3, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with surrounding law enforcement agencies participated in a child abduction mock exercise at the Hunt County fairgrounds. Representatives with the Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program, the Fox Valley Technical College, AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Program observed the mock exercise.

Due to the participation, preparation and professionalism of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Northeast Texas CART and multiple other surrounding law enforcement agencies, Northeast Texas CART has been certified and will be presented an official certificate sometime in February 2023.