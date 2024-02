The Annual Sulphur Springs Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast is tomorrow from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The cost is $8 per person, and children under six eat free. It includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee, milk, and juice. The funds will benefit local charitable programs by the Kiwanis Club. Credit Cards are accepted for your convenience.