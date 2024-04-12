Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Join us for our FIRST Mt Vernon community health fair at the First United Methodist Church, located at 522 TX-37 in Mt Vernon. Don’t miss a great day of health information, free screenings, and vaccines.

FREE SERVICES THAT WILL BE PROVIDED:
-Free Lab Work
-Lipid Panel (must fast)
-PSA Test

Free Health Checks
-Blood Pressure
-Blood Sugar
-Cardiovascular Risk Assessments

Other Activities
-Free Car Seat Checks
-CPR Demonstrations
-Informational Booths
– & More!

For more information, please contact Kiara Marquez, Kiara.Marquez@TitusRegional.com.

