Join us for our FIRST Mt Vernon community health fair at the First United Methodist Church, located at 522 TX-37 in Mt Vernon. Don’t miss a great day of health information, free screenings, and vaccines.

FREE SERVICES THAT WILL BE PROVIDED:

-Free Lab Work

-Lipid Panel (must fast)

-PSA Test

Free Health Checks

-Blood Pressure

-Blood Sugar

-Cardiovascular Risk Assessments

Other Activities

-Free Car Seat Checks

-CPR Demonstrations

-Informational Booths

– & More!

For more information, please contact Kiara Marquez, Kiara.Marquez@TitusRegional.com.