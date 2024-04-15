ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022

Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-nine-year-old Faye Marie Barth of Longview was arrested in Titus County on an Upshur County warrant for Forgery of a Government Instrument of More than $2500 but less than $30,000. Bond was denied. She was also charged with a misdemeanor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Quarmontre Drashon Battle of Paris was arrested in Titus County for Continous Violence Against the Family. His bond was set at $40,000.

Thirty-seven-year-old David Fontes of Arkansas  was arrested for Possession of a of more than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County jail under $50,000 bond.

Longview police have arrested a Gilmer man on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Forty-seven-year-old Nathaniel Amerson is being held under $200,000 bond in the Gregg County jail. No other details about the crime have been disclosed.

Littlelupe Yevette Saenz was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on a warrant for Failure to Appear and a misdemeanor.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved