Titus County Jail Bookings

Thirty-nine-year-old Faye Marie Barth of Longview was arrested in Titus County on an Upshur County warrant for Forgery of a Government Instrument of More than $2500 but less than $30,000. Bond was denied. She was also charged with a misdemeanor.

Twenty-nine-year-old Quarmontre Drashon Battle of Paris was arrested in Titus County for Continous Violence Against the Family. His bond was set at $40,000.

Thirty-seven-year-old David Fontes of Arkansas was arrested for Possession of a of more than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County jail under $50,000 bond.

Longview police have arrested a Gilmer man on a warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Forty-seven-year-old Nathaniel Amerson is being held under $200,000 bond in the Gregg County jail. No other details about the crime have been disclosed.

Littlelupe Yevette Saenz was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on a warrant for Failure to Appear and a misdemeanor.