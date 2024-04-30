Paris Firefighter Injured in Overnight Blaze

PARIS, TEXAS – A Paris Firefighter was injured while working a structure fire at the Patio Apartments, 510 Bonham Street, early Tuesday, April 30. The injury occurred inside the engulfed structure when an area of the second floor where the firefighter was working collapsed.

Other firefighters extricated the injured firefighter, who was treated on-scene and transferred by ambulance to Paris Regional Health. The firefighter remains hospitalized for observation and is in stable condition.

Paris Fire Department, EMS, and Police personnel were dispatched to the fire just after midnight and firefighting efforts were concluded at 2 a.m. The blaze caused extensive damage to the apartments, and the cause is under investigation.