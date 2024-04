A court sentenced a Pushmataha man to 20 years in federal prison on felony drug and weapons charges. It came after 49-year-old Troy Goforth of Clayton led law enforcement on a high-speed chase where he threw a duffle bag out of his vehicle and fled on foot. Goforth was captured and found in possession of a loaded handgun on his person. They found 500 grams of meth, syringes, baggies, and digital scales in the duffel bag.