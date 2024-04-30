More Heavy Rain On The Way

North and Central Texas

There is a low chance (~10-20%) of isolated thunderstorms across our northeastern counties late tonight as dry line convection fires off in the west. Coverage will be limited, and confidence in storms reaching this far east is low. However, there is potential for strong to severe thunderstorms should they persist. Otherwise, warm conditions will continue today, with the region reaching mid-to upper 80s and low 90s.

From Wednesday onward, seasonable weather with daily storm chances is expected. The best chances for storms will be Wednesday night and Thursday morning, then again Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy rain and severe storms are possible Wednesday night.

Today and Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across western North Texas late this afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible.

Wednesday through Monday

Daily storm chances will continue through the weekend. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, especially on Wednesday night and Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Under partly cloudy to mainly clear skies, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s across the ArkLaTex this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Areas of fog have developed this morning across much of the Northeast Texas and extreme Southwest Arkansas. Expect the fog to lift around mid-morning. You should not expect any hazardous weather.

Wednesday through Monday

Isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday over the area but will increase in coverage and intensity after daybreak Thursday before an approaching upper-level disturbance. Heavy local rainfall will be possible on Thursday, resulting in minor flooding of low-lying, poor drainage areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible across the region Friday through Sunday before becoming more isolated Monday.

