Jaelee Johnson is Crape Myrtle Queen

In a ceremony filled with tradition and community spirit, Paris High School junior Jaelee Johnson was crowned the 2024-2025 Crape Myrtle Queen. The forty-seventh annual coronation, a much-anticipated event in the community’s calendar, took place at the First United Methodist Church on Friday, April 26, 2024. The ceremony was not just a passing of the crown from the outgoing Crape Myrtle Queen, Madeline Green, but a celebration of the vibrant legacy and the bright future of the entire Crape Myrtle court. Jaelee Johnson, with her remarkable achievements and commitment to community service, was chosen to uphold this legacy, embodying the grace and values that the title represents. While there can only be one true queen, the history of the Crape Myrtle Court establishes that there is an opportunity to become a Princess in Waiting and a Lady in Waiting. These positions, along with the queen, will create the Royal Court. Katherine Mathieu, daughter of Audrey and Miles Mathieu, was named Lady in Waiting, and Elizabeth Harper, daughter of Kelly and Holland Harper, was named Princess in Waiting. Crystal Henry, Althea Garden Club sponsor, navigated the event with a blend of professionalism and warmth. As mistress of ceremonies, she ensured that the event proceeded smoothly, introducing speakers, engaging the audience, and adding thoughtful commentary that enriched the experience for all in attendance.

Johnson, daughter of Candice and Derrick Coleman, Jamarr Johnson and Monica Yates has been a member of the Althea Garden Club for two years. While at Paris High School, Jaelee has been a member of the National Honor Society, Paris High Cheer and PHS Key Club.

“Just as the Crape Myrtle blooms each year, even in the harshest conditions, so too would I strive to remain resilient in the face of challenges.,” Johnson said. “My reign as Crape Myrtle Queen will be a testament to diversity, and the strength, and perseverance needed to overcome obstacles and continue to flourish. Through my actions and words, I will inspire others to find their own inner resilience and embrace the beauty of life’s journey.”The ceremony, a glittering affair that celebrated the transition of royalty within its community, was a sight to behold. It honored its outgoing Queen, Ms. Madeline Green, a figure of elegance and grace who had served her term with dignity and poise. Alongside her, the event spotlighted 14 princesses in waiting and 20 princesses in the Queen’s court, each of them embodying the values and aspirations of their community. Their presence was a testament to the tradition and continuity that the ceremony represented, bridging the past and the future with every smile and wave.

Adding to the charm of the occasion was the inclusion of 49 Future Princesses from across the PISD district. This segment, building on the success of last year’s inaugural Future Princess initiative, brought an extra layer of joy and hope to the festivities. These young participants, with their boundless energy, undeniable cuteness, and the sparkle in their eyes, captured the hearts of all in attendance. They represented not just the future of the ceremony but also the promise of continuity for the traditions and values the community holds dear.