27 of Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in 2019

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to report that 27 fugitives sought through the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program — including 14 convicted sex offenders — were arrested in 2019 by DPS and other agencies. Additionally, $40,500 in reward money was paid for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests last year.

“Programs like the Top 10 Most Wanted and Crime Stoppers allow Texans to readily view information about individuals who are wanted by law enforcement, making the public more equipped to help us identify these heinous criminals,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Each year, the tips sent into Crime Stoppers from the public help law enforcement take the most dangerous fugitives off our streets. These programs play an integral role in our work to ensure justice is served and that the state of Texas is safe and secure.”

Of the 27 total apprehensions, 10 fugitives were located outside Texas and extradited. This included four fugitives and four sex offenders from other states; one fugitive from Mexico; and one fugitive from Puerto Rico. In addition, 10 of the fugitives apprehended were affiliated with gangs, including the Texas Mexican Mafia, Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Bloods, Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, Texas Syndicate, Crips, Texas Chicano Brotherhood, Gangster Disciples and the Aryan Circle.

“The public plays a key role in making the Texas 10 Most Wanted program successful, because their tips are often critical to locating these criminals and removing them from our streets,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The department is also thankful to our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal level who provide essential support in our efforts to capture these ruthless fugitives and sexual predators, which bolsters the safety of communities across Texas.”

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

For more information on the fugitives captured in 2019 as part of the Texas 10 Most Wanted program, visit the captured fugitive archive.

Crime Stoppers programs enable citizens to anonymously report information about crimes for cash rewards, helping put criminals behind bars and assist in crime reduction efforts.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.