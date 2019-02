AARP is again hosting a Tax-Aide program at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. It will be held from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm every Tuesday and Saturday through April 13. It’s offered on a first come, first served basis and no appointments are taken. Everyone should bring identification as well as all tax-related documents. Call 903-243-9818,903-348-7073 or 903-485-4151 for more information.