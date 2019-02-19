Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Parents Forum For Special Education Students

5 hours ago

A Parent Night for Special Education students will be held Thursday night from 6:00 until 7:30 at the First Baptist Church ROC Center in Sulphur Springs. The program will provide parents and guardians a place to gather information about processes and services for students with disabilities. Dr. Vicki Brantly from Region VIII ESC will conduct an overview of the ARD Process and Representatives from Texas Workforce Commission Vocational Rehabilitation and Partners Resource Network will share information about services they offer. The Sulphur Springs, Cumby, North Hopkins, Miller Grove, Como – Pickton, Saltillo, and Sulphur Bluff school districts will all be represented.

