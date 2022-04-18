Sandlin Header 2022
Abbott Cancels Enhanced Border Vehicle Inspections

Governor Abbott

Texas has repealed its border security policy that created gridlock for commercial vehicles, stifled trade and resulted in significant economic losses.  Border crossing wait times of over 30 hours and a Mexican trucker blockade pressured Texas Governor Greg Abbott to repeal his order for safety inspections for all commercial vehicles coming from Mexico. Abbott worked out agreements with Mexican governors to provide the safety inspections. Abbott also faced pressure from his democratic opponent for Governor,  Beto O’Rourke.

