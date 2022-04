A plan to put illegal immigrants on buses, and send them to the nation’s capital, is being explained. Governor Abbott says his much-hyped busing plan is because using the feds has changed how they process illegal immigrants. They are now releasing many into small Texas towns. He says he has spread out a fleet of buses across the state. They’re at the disposal of small towns, which can use them to ship illegal immigrants to areas where there are more resources, such as Washington, DC.