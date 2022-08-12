Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Abbott, O’Rourke On Education

Abbott – O’Rourke
TexasTribune.org

Governor Greg Abbott says he’ll push for school choice if he wins a third term. Abbott says school choice can drive “equity” in the system, but he says he’s also signed laws giving teachers their second biggest raise ever and the state now provides more money per student than ever before. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke counters a third of Texas teachers leave the job within three years, and they make $7500 less than the national average.

