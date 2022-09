Abbott – O’Rourke

TexasTribune.org

Beto O’Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott have traded barbs online, but later this week, they’ll meet face-to-face for the one-and-only debate. SMU political analyst Cal Jillson expects the Democratic challenger to bring up the discussion on guns, but that will be tricky because he’s previously talked about confiscation. Governor Abbott is leading in all the polls by about seven percent, while some have Abbot up two points. That’s been consistent for months.