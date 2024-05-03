Violent North Texas Criminals Sentenced To Federal Prison

SHERMAN, Texas – Three men were sentenced by Judge Jeremy Kernodle to federal prison for violent crimes committed in Grayson and Tarrant Counties, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

According to information presented in court, on Oct. 3, 2020, Brian Deboris Black, 33, Jason Von Brown, 44, and Kenneth Holt, 44, robbed a Dollar General store in Tom Bean, Texas. During the robbery, Black brandished a firearm and threatened to kill the three employees in the store if they did not comply with his demands. As Black exited the store, he pointed the firearm at individuals standing outside the door of the convenience store, threatening to shoot them as well.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Black and Brown committed a home invasion robbery in Mansfield, Texas. They entered the home at gunpoint, kidnapped three family members and restrained them with zip ties, and demanded money while threatening to kill them if they did not comply. Black shot the homeowners’ son in the stomach and his right arm after he was able to free himself from the zip ties. The victim, who testified at trial, survived the shooting but sustained permanent injuries. During the investigation, it was determined that Brandol Abram, 42, orchestrated the entire home invasion based on his belief that the family was in possession of $10 million at their residence.

Black proceeded to trial on May 16, 2023. Co-defendant testimony, DNA, home security video, and cell phone analysis were instrumental in securing Black’s conviction for robbery, carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, and kidnapping. Black was sentenced to 489 months.

Brown pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and aiding and abetting and was sentenced to 180 months.

Abram pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and aiding and abetting and was sentenced to 200 months.

Holt pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy to rob the Dollar General and was sentenced to 96 months on October 25, 2022.

Restitution was ordered to be paid to the victims of the offenses.

“The commission of violent crimes such as these—threatening, shooting, and injuring innocent people will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Diggs. “The sentences that these defendants received demonstrates that justice for the victims was served and our communities will be safer as a result. Black, who was the most violent member of the crew, effectively received a life sentence and ensures that he will no longer be a threat to society.”

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Sherman Resident Agency, Tom Bean Police Department, Whitewright Police Department, Sherman Police Department, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey M. Batson and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Ernest Gonzalez.

