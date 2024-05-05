Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Oklahoma Survivors Can Apply for an SBA Loan 

 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Oklahoma businesses and residents  impacted by the April 30 major disaster declaration which includes Carter, Hughes, Murray and Love counties. The  Presidential declaration was a result of the severe storms, straightline winds, tornadoes and flooding that began on  April 25. 

FEMA partners with other agencies to help meet the needs of disaster survivors. The U.S. Small Business  Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans not only to businesses, but also to homeowners and renters in  a declared major disaster area. As a matter of fact, 80% of SBA loans are lending to homeowners and renters.  

SBA is the largest source of funds for privately damaged properties post disaster and are funded through the U.S.  Treasury. The program is for the underinsured or the uninsured. The program covers deductibles, and increased cost  of compliance post disaster. These loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.  Survivors should not wait for an insurance settlement before submitting an SBA loan application.  

Interest rates can be as low as 2.688 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts  and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. 

Homeowners may be eligible for a disaster loan up to $500,000 for primary residence repairs or rebuilding. SBA may  also be able to help homeowners and renters with up to $100,000 to replace important personal property, including  automobiles damaged or destroyed in the disaster. 

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged  property, destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend  additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize disaster damage from occurring  in the future.

Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/4776 May 2024 1  

Oklahoma Survivors Can Apply for an SBA Loan 

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private  nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs  caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available to businesses regardless of any property damage. 

If your application is approved, you are not obligated to accept an SBA loan.  

You may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at MySBA Loan  Portal or by visiting a Recovery Center. A Business Recovery Center is currently open in Sulphur. 

Murray County  

Mary Parker Memorial Library 

500 W. Broadway Ave.  

Sulphur, OK 73086 

Hours: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.  

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Paper applications may be requested by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. If you are deaf,  hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services or send  an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. There is no cost to apply for an SBA disaster loan.  

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at  twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.  

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved