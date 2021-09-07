Abbott’s Poll Numbers Drop

Governor Abbott’s polling numbers are at an all-time low. A poll from the UT Politics Project and the Texas Tribune shows 52 percent of those surveyed believe the state is on the wrong track. There are 50 percent disapproving of the governor’s job performance, and 41 percent approve. SMU Political Scientist Cal Jillson said many polled likely disagreed with the state’s new voting and abortion bills. However, he says Abbott’s base is likely pleased by these bills, which should guarantee the governor is in good shape for the Republican primary.