Accused Killer of Panola Deputy Wants Trial Moved

A Shreveport man who allegedly killed a Panola County deputy on New Year’s Eve 2019 has requested a change of venue for his Capital Murder trial. Forty-nine-year-old Gregory Newson is accused of shooting 28-year-old Christopher Dickerson during a traffic stop. Newson was found an hour later across the Louisiana border with multiple gunshot wounds.
