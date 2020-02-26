" /> ACLU Files Lawsuit Against East Texas ” Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” – EastTexasRadio.com
ACLU Files Lawsuit Against East Texas ” Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn”

5 mins ago

The ACLU of Texas and ACLU National have filed a lawsuit to challenge the ordinances in seven East Texas cities that prohibit abortion providers and advocates from operating within their city limits. Cities declaring themselves “sanctuary cities for the unborn” include Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary, and Wells. The lawsuit claims that the ordinances violate their rights to free expression and association protected under the First Amendment and, by designating them criminal, illegally impose punishment without a fair trial.

