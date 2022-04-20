Agri-Life Extension Service – “Great Opportunities Await You”

By Johanna Hicks

While providing an individual with my business card recently, I contemplated the Vision and Mission of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Our vision is “Helping Texans Better Their Lives.” Our mission is “Through applying science-based knowledge; we create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides workshops, program series, single educational programs, conferences, field days, 4-H events, tours, newsletters, and more. If you have not visited our office, we welcome you!

There are several opportunities for involvement coming up, and we would like to have you as part of the action!

Walk Through Texas History: If you enjoy walking, you will really like this event. Walk Through Texas History is a four-week program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity while learning the rich history of Texas. Each adult team may include up to eight team members, all working together to follow along legendary historical Texas paths. You can walk in the comfort of your own home, neighborhood, parks, etc., to help your team achieve the miles. Hopkins County walkers will use the new 4-week Texas Historical Commission Route, a 510-mile trek, and log steps/miles on the WTTH link. With each historic marker reached, you will be able to read about that particular location without leaving your home!

We will kick off the event on May 2, and the link will allow participants to start logging steps/miles. Registration is required, so contact my office at 903-885-3443 for information on how to sign up. I can walk interested individuals through the process. There is no cost, but you will enjoy watching your team’s progress as you walk through Texas history! I will send a weekly e-mail listing the progress of each, along with a recipe. Spring is a great time to participate before the hot Texas summer hits!

Fairs, Festivals, and Events Certified Judges’ Training: This event is back by popular demand! Hopkins, Hunt, Rains, and Kaufman Counties are joining efforts to provide this opportunity to individuals interested in learning how to judge entries in county fairs and festivals. The training will occur at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Emory. Join us for one or two fun-filled days and earn your certification in the areas attended. Below are the topics covered.

Monday, May 9: horticulture, woodworking, food preservation, and baked goods will be covered.

Tuesday, May 10: art, photography, quilting, and fiber arts will be the topics covered.

The cost is $25 per day, which includes lunch and materials. Those completing the training have the opportunity to receive a Certified Judge name badge for an additional $10. In addition, we welcome all trained judges on a list for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices to call upon when recruiting judges for special events.

To register, go to: https://rains.agrilife.org/ffe_jt or drop by the Hopkins County Extension Office at 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs, and we’ll give you a paper copy to fill out and mail.

Multi-County 4-H Camp: This annual event is July 11-13 at Lakeview Baptist Conference Center in Lone Star. Workshops will include Fun with Foods, Archery, Zipline/Rock wall, Sportfishing, Horticulture, and Healthy Lifestyles team activities. The facility has a swimming pool, lake for paddle boating and canoeing, snack bar, gift shop, and beautiful settings for a great camp!. The registration fee of $130 includes two nights of lodging, six meals, and all camp activities and materials. Registration forms are now available at the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office. Students in grades 3 thru 12 are welcome to attend. If a younger sibling wishes to attend, a parent must also be present.

The deadline to register is June 1. My co-worker and I will attend and serve as workshop leaders and chaperones. More information is available.

There are many more opportunities coming up, so contact our office!

Closing Thought

Lesson from a pencil maker: In life, you will go through painful sharpenings, making you better. What is important is what is inside of you.

Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Family & Community Health Agent

Hopkins County

P.O. Box 518

1200-B W. Houston

Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

903-885-3443