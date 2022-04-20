East Texas Day of Giving

On Tuesday, April 26, several local non-profit organizations will participate in a substantial online giving opportunity for our community! Attached are a press release and a public service announcement for your calendar of events about East Texas Giving Day. Also, you will find a photo of representatives of four of the five organizations for your use. All of us welcome your calls, emails, and texts, and feel free to promote our Facebook posts to help us better serve our community. Several of us have matching donors for which we are grateful, which will enhance our success. (In the photo left to right—Carla Stowe, Baby Gunns Animal Rescue; Derald Bulls, CitySquare; Louisa Kessel, St. Joseph’s Community Foundation; and Taylor Sandoval, Tailored Rides)