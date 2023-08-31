Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Aikin APA purchases New Playground Equipment

Pictured above: Bottom row, left to right: Tucker Kerby, Olivia Hodge, Anniston Darnell, Elizabeth Gillem, AnneLee Bray, Andi Cate Darnell, Tristan Allen, Natalie Till, Emily Till, Berkleigh Allen. Top row left to right: Annie Kerby, Gray Holbert, William Kerby.

Students at Aikin Elementary are enjoying new playground equipment purchased by the Aikin Parent Association (APA). They installed the new playground over the summer in time for school to start. Paris ISD maintenance extended the existing gravel section to make space for the new Kidcourse, including overhead climbers, side steppers, horizontal loop ladders, and trapeze ring links.

“APA is thrilled to have the opportunity to invest the earnings from our Big Kahuna fundraiser on equipment that all students can use for years to come, stated Maggie Kerby, Aikin Parent Association President. “This project began with Beth Bray identifying the need during her APA presidency and was successful due to the fundraising efforts from so many students.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     