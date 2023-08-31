Aikin APA purchases New Playground Equipment

Students at Aikin Elementary are enjoying new playground equipment purchased by the Aikin Parent Association (APA). They installed the new playground over the summer in time for school to start. Paris ISD maintenance extended the existing gravel section to make space for the new Kidcourse, including overhead climbers, side steppers, horizontal loop ladders, and trapeze ring links.

“APA is thrilled to have the opportunity to invest the earnings from our Big Kahuna fundraiser on equipment that all students can use for years to come, stated Maggie Kerby, Aikin Parent Association President. “This project began with Beth Bray identifying the need during her APA presidency and was successful due to the fundraising efforts from so many students.”