Aikin Choir and Drummers Get Their Christmas Jam On
The Aikin Choir and Drummers put on an unforgettable performance at their recent Christmas concert. The talented group, composed of fourth graders, wowed the audience with their exceptional skills and undeniable passion for music. Under the direction of Aikin Choir teachers Samantha House and Hannah Tullos, the choir and drummers demonstrated a level of enthusiasm and dedication that belies their young age. Family members, friends, and community members alike were treated to a truly remarkable display of talent and artistry.
