Aikin Choir and Drummers Get Their Christmas Jam On

Aikin Choir members pictured above: (top to bottom and left to right): (top) Kimryn Gaffney, Julian Rodriguez, Evalynn Brazelton, Jordyn Stafford, Alana Ritchie, Kaci Wrice, Charlotte Gudel, Kynzlee Ibarra (middle) Jaiah Dabbs, Nylah Moore, Amelia Chesshire, Khloe Johnson, Arya Farrell, Brier Rains, Maria Paola Ramirez, McKayla Ellis, Ada Burwell (bottom) Dalton Malone, Kemonte Young, Koastlyn Higgins, Leillyn Crawford, Henley Ray, Gracie Holtman, Ellee Rorie, Husena Tapia, Bryant Smith

The Aikin Choir and Drummers put on an unforgettable performance at their recent Christmas concert. The talented group, composed of fourth graders, wowed the audience with their exceptional skills and undeniable passion for music. Under the direction of Aikin Choir teachers Samantha House and Hannah Tullos, the choir and drummers demonstrated a level of enthusiasm and dedication that belies their young age. Family members, friends, and community members alike were treated to a truly remarkable display of talent and artistry.

Aikin Drummers pictured above left to right: Barbara Campos, Kyce Harris, Keiston Harris, Sofia Perales, Javier Torres, Henley Ray, Olivia Echols, Gracie Holtman, Owen Tabangcora, Stella Donnan, Maria Paola Ramirez, Amya Walters, Tarsay Walters, Kayceon Young, Ra’Mijae Miller, Rynlee Moree. Sadie Rea

