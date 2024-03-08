Aikin Elementary Host Family Engagement S.T.E.A.M. Engineering Night

Aikin Elementary recently hosted its spring Family Engagement S.T.E.A.M. Engineering Night, which took place on Tuesday, February 27th. During this event, families had the opportunity to work together on constructing various structures like buildings, vehicles, and bridges, utilizing their creativity, visual reasoning, and problem-solving skills. One of the highlights of the night was the activity where students got to design, build, and decorate their own boats, which they could then take home to conduct buoyancy testing. Additionally, parents and guardians were able to learn more about the STAAR Online Testing Platform for 3rd and 4th graders. Lidia Pickerill, the Parent Engagement Coordinator, was present to provide valuable information on Title 1 and the significance of strong family-school partnerships in children’s education.

The event was well-received by attendees, with Instructional Coach Kally Williams expressing, “It made my heart so happy to see family members and students engaging in hands-on engineering activities together. We were proud to host an event that encouraged family members to spend quality time together!” The initiative not only promoted valuable bonding time between families but also underscored the importance of collaborative learning experiences. By engaging in these interactive activities, families were able to not only have fun but also reinforce the idea of working together to solve problems and create innovative solutions. Such events not only support academic growth but also foster a sense of community and togetherness within the school environment.