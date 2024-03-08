PHS SkillsUSA Team Members Win Awards at District 5 Competition and Qualify for State Contest

The SkillsUSA team from Paris High School’s Career & Technology Education Department recently brought home several medals from the SkillsUSA District 5 competition at TSTC Waco. The students competed in multiple contests as individuals and teams.

In Photography, Cate Biard placed first, Lindsey Holleman placed second, and Isabella Brockman placed third. In the Photography Job Exhibit, PHS submitted 15 notebooks, and 12 are advancing to state. Those students are Makenzie Besteman, Hannah Johnson, Cate Biard, Lindsey Holleman, Mali Brockman, Makayla Gilmore, Maria Nava, Jayden Childers, Yaremi Godinez, Nour Safi, Zury Luna, and Will Fraser. The Photography advisor is Jennifer Cook.

In the Mobile Robotics competition, Houston Rogers, Mylee Anderson, and Preston Thompson placed second and Superior in Engineering-Related Design Job Exhibit. Jodi Andoe advised these students.

In the Automotive competition, Aaron Crumpler placed third in Automotive Maintenance and Light repair. Arron is advised by James Hyatt.

All students advancing to the SkillsUSA State Competition will compete the first week of April in Corpus Christi.