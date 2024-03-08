Sandlin Header 2022
PHS SkillsUSA Team Members Win Awards at District 5 Competition and Qualify for State Contest

Pictured left to right: Lindsey Holleman, Cate Biard, Instructor Jennifer Cook, and Isabella Brockman.

The SkillsUSA team from Paris High School’s Career & Technology Education Department recently brought home several medals from the SkillsUSA District 5 competition at TSTC Waco. The students competed in multiple contests as individuals and teams.

Pictured left to right: Instructor Jodi Andoe, Houston Rogers, Mylee Anderson, and Preston Thompson.

In Photography, Cate Biard placed first, Lindsey Holleman placed second, and Isabella Brockman placed third. In the Photography Job Exhibit, PHS submitted 15 notebooks, and 12 are advancing to state. Those students are Makenzie Besteman, Hannah Johnson, Cate Biard, Lindsey Holleman, Mali Brockman, Makayla Gilmore, Maria Nava, Jayden Childers, Yaremi Godinez, Nour Safi, Zury Luna, and Will Fraser. The Photography advisor is Jennifer Cook.

Pictured left to right: Automotive instructor James Hyatt, and Aaron Crumpler

In the Mobile Robotics competition, Houston Rogers, Mylee Anderson, and Preston Thompson placed second and Superior in Engineering-Related Design Job Exhibit. Jodi Andoe advised these students.

Pictured left to right: Front row: Makenzie Besteman, Hannah Johnson, Cate Biard, Lindsey Holleman, Mali Brockman and Makayla Gilmore Back row: Advisor-Jennifer Cook holding Maria Nava & Jayden Childers images (not pictured), Yaremi Godinez, Nour Safi, Zury Luna and Will Fraser.

In the Automotive competition, Aaron Crumpler placed third in Automotive Maintenance and Light repair. Arron is advised by James Hyatt.

All students advancing to the SkillsUSA State Competition will compete the first week of April in Corpus Christi.

