Crockett Intermediate School Talent Show Winners

Crockett Intermediate School’s annual talent show showcased a plethora of exceptional performances that left the judges with the difficult task of selecting the best among them. From awe-inspiring musical acts to mesmerizing dance routines, the talented students at Crockett Intermediate School brought their A-game to the stage, captivating the audience with their skills and creativity. As the judges deliberated, they were undoubtedly impressed by the diverse range of talents on display, making their decision a challenging one indeed.

The winners are:

1st place: Harli Cornelius – singing “A Thousand Years.”

2nd place: Will Foreman- singing “My Heart Will Go On”

3rd place: Jaylee Barnes, Tyler Bunch, Amelia Elliott, Charlotte Harper,

Brinlee Moore, Kennedy Moore, and Clara Schmidt, a routine to “Space Jam.”