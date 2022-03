A group of airline pilots is suing to end the mask mandate on planes. Chris Sims of Dallas is one of them. He says it’s causing chaos on his flights, making his job less safe. He says it’s hypocritical that you need to wear a mask to board a plane, but then it’s okay to take it off to drink a soda. The pilots who are suing work for American, Southwest, and Jet Blue. The lawsuit calls the mask mandate an “illegal and unconstitutional exercise of executive authority.”