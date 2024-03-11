Alliance Bank To Sponsor Health Care Foundation Man Bingo

Alliance Bank cares for Hopkins County citizens. That is why the bank is sponsoring the first Annual Man Bingo. They know that the proceeds will impact the health of Hopkins County residents.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation appreciates Alliance Bank’s support for this new endeavor. Alliance Bank’s Hopkins County Market President Keith Shurtleff, right, presents the Foundation’s Executive Director Kayla Price with a ceremonial check to commemorate the sponsorship.

Man Bingo, or Mingo, will be held on April 18. Sponsorships are now on sale at Mingo2024.givesmart.com. Proceeds will fund free heart calcium tests for Hopkins County men.