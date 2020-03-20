" /> Americans Are Crossing The Border Into Mexico To Buy Toilet Paper – EastTexasRadio.com
Americans Are Crossing The Border Into Mexico To Buy Toilet Paper

57 mins ago

 

Americans are so desperate for toilet paper that some are leaving the country to get it. In recent days, photos taken outside of wholesale stores in Tijuana, Mexico, just south of the Mexican border, shows customers waiting in long lines to fill their carts. Local news outlets there report many of the shoppers have traveled south from California. Mexico has far fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 than the U.S. has, and in the U.S. people have been panic buying items like toilet paper, bottled water, cleaning products, and meat, resulting in shortages.

