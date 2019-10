Saturday October 12th it’s the Annual CHIPS Banquet to benefit the Chisum High Incentive Program for Seniors. Tickets are $15 and includes a potato and nacho bar, dessert and drink. Musical entertainment by Stoney MUsgrove Music – Under the Sun. There will also be a live and silent auction and some great prizes! Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more info call Angela Williams at 903-249-3275.