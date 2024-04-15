Another Arrest In Major Area Thefts

The investigation by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office into the area wide thefts allegedly committed by Everett Jennings has expanded with the arrest of Jennings’ girlfriend, Chelsea Rae Anne Clark . She has been charged with 1st degree felony theft of more than $300,000. Her bond was set at half a million dollars. Clark and she’s been released from the Hopkins County Jail.
