Another Coronavirus Death in Lamar County, Case Count Now at 138

The Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an additional death related to COVID-19 which is a 65 year old female.

11 Total COVID-19 related deaths- 8 deaths are associated with Paris Healthcare Center , 1 death associated with Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center and 2 deaths are unrelated.

As of today, 5/27/2020 Lamar County has been notified of an additional 2 COVID-19 cases which are an 18 year old female and a 44 year old male.

Lamar County has 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 7 travel related and 131 community spread

As of today, 71 positives have recovered

Age Demographics of positive cases

0-9: none

10-19: 2 males, 3 females

20-29: 3 males, 11 females

30-39: 9 males, 10 females

40-49: 5 males, 14 females

50-59: 8 males, 10 females

60-69: 14 males, 20 females

70-79: 5 males, 12 females

80 plus: 6 males, 5 females