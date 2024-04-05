Sandlin Header 2022
Are You Receiving A Cash Windfall From Walmart?

Walmart shoppers could receive an unexpected cash windfall in a new class-action lawsuit settlement. If you purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus between October 2018 and January 2024, you could be eligible to receive a settlement check. The class-action lawsuit claims Walmart customers “paid more than the lowest in-store advertised price.” The lawsuit, obtained by TODAY.com, outlines four ways Walmart executed an “allegedly deceptive pricing scheme.” 

The document claims the retailer “falsely inflates the product weight” on weighed products and “mislabels the weight of bagged products.” For sold-by-weight products on clearance, “the total amount charged at the Point of Sale is greater than the advertised unit price multiplied by the weight of the product.”

