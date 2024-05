The United Way and Credit Union of Texas are hosting a unique and fun fundraiser for the United Way, ” Goat Yoga.” Three sessions, 10:00 am, 11:00 am, and Noon, will be on Saturday, May 11, at Bywaters Park in Downtown Paris. Plus, the CUTX Food Truck will be there and will serve a complimentary breakfast to all registered attendees of the fundraiser! Tickets are $30, and there are only 25 spots per session! Get your ticket on Eventbrite!