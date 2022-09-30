Arrest Leads to Big Haul for Paris PD

At 1:57 P.M. on September 28, 2022, 40 year old Roderick Dewayne Scales, of Paris, turned himself in at the Paris Police Department on a warrant that charged him with manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where Scales was seen selling narcotics. Scales was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Update 9/30/22 – Due to the warrant that the officers were attempting to serve, the officers obtained a subsequent search warrant for the residence. While searching the residence in the 1300 block of NE 20th St., Officers located and seized approximately 5 ounces of crack cocaine, 5 ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, 7 handguns, and 2 assault rifles. The investigation continues.