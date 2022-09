From the Paris Police Department: Susan Taylor was located around noon today, September 30, 2022 by the Denison Police Department at the focus of a welfare check requested by the house keeping staff of a local Denison motel. Susan had been staying at the motel in the Denison area since the 27th of September, 2022; a day after being reported as missing. She is being checked medically and her family has been notified. Thank you all for your assistance in the important matter.