Texas Rangers and police have made an arrest in the murder of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, an Edna High School cheerleader. She was found stabbed to death in her bathtub. Twenty-three-year-old Rafael Govea Romero was taken into custody at his home in Schulenberg. Romero, who police say is undocumented, was taken to the Jackson County Jail and is charged with Capital Murder. He’s being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.