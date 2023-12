A former Lindale ranch manager was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to cattle theft. Sixty-seven-year-old Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez was accused of putting three yearlings up for auction in 2021 and placed one of them in his name without the landowner’s consent. He was then accused of taking a bull and a cow to an auction where he placed the cow under his own name without the landowner’s consent.