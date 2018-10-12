Arrest Made In September East Texas Jewelry Heist

On Tuesday, 09/25/18, at approximately 11:08am, the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to a Burglary of a Habitation in the 100 block of Bennett Point Road. The suspects made entry through a back door and took approximately $60,000 in jewelry, identifying information and a 9mm Beretta handgun. Information obtained from the victim lead to the identification of a possible suspect. Gun Barrel City Police Investigator Sergeant J. Norris and Officer Z. Kennedy investigated the information and discovered the suspect had recently sold two of the suspected stolen items to a Gold and Silver Exchange store in the Dallas area on Wednesday, 09/26/18. Investigator Sergeant J. Norris obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s address and executed said search warrant with other Gun Barrel City Police Officers. As a result, Officers recovered all identifying information stolen and approximately $47,000 of the jewelry. The Gun Barrel City Police Department is currently following leads to determine the location of the stolen handgun and will be following up on those leads.