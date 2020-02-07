At The Movies For Friday Feb 7

“Birds of Prey” [R] Watch Trailer

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Stars: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

"The Lodge" [R]

A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, some strange and frightening events take place. Stars: Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, Jaeden Martell